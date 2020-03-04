Ikea recalls over 800,000 dressers that may pose threat to children

Ikea is voluntarily recalling more than 800,000 dressers across the United States and Canada over fears that they may tip over, posing a serious threat to children.

The KULLEN 3-Drawer Chest is considered unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, which "poses tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children," according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) notice posted Wednesday.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the dressers if they are not properly anchored to the wall. Those who purchased the product can contact the company for a refund or a free wall-attachment kit.

The dressers are just more than 28 inches tall, weigh approximately 45 pounds and are sold in black-brown or birch colors.

The recalled products can be identified by the article numbers listed below:

600-930-58 (birch)

501-637-54 (black-brown)

803-221-34 (black-brown)

A five-digit supplier number, four-digit date stamp, Ikea logo, country of origin and “KULLEN” can also be found on the dressers.

The recalled products were manufactured and sold between April 2005 and December 2019 at Ikea stores nationwide and online. However, the chests imported after Aug. 12, 2019, do not comply with the updated U.S. consensus standard, according to the CPSC notice.

The company received six reports of tip-over incidents involving the dressers that were not anchored to the wall including one report involving a minor cut and another involving minor cuts and bruises.

However, there have been no reports of properly secured dressers tipping over or causing any injuries, the company told FOX Business on Wednesday. The dresser is safe to use if it is properly attached to the wall, per the assembly instructions and using the included wall-attachment kit, Ikea said.

The warning comes a few months after the company agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound recalled dresser tipped over on him, the family’s lawyers said in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.