QDOBA announces updates to its rewards program

QDOBA, a chain of Mexican fast-causual restaurants, announced a series of updated perks that customers in its already-existing rewards program can earn.

Members of the program can earn one point for every $1 dollar they spend at the restaurant, according to a press release. Once they've earned 125 points, they can be redeemed for a free entrée.

"After listening closely to what matters most to our fans, we've introduced a simplified and easier-to-understand program that rewards people with free food fast for eating what they already love," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "Our guests appreciate that we have set up a program that gets them to flavorful rewards fast, as we've already seen a 20% increase in weekly sign-ups since the program launched."

The new program also allows members to upgrade from the regular, entry status (referred to as Foodie Status) to Chef Status. Once a member visits a QDOBA 12 times in a year, they will be upgraded for the remainder of the year and be entitled to extra benefits and opportunities to earn additional points.

QDOBA developed the program alongside Paytronix, a company that analyzed customer purchasing habits in the fast-casual market.

Andrew Robbins, Paytronix CEO, said, "We know that a better customer experience does great things for a brand. Well-designed and executed loyalty programs, especially programs like this one, can have a substantial impact on visit frequency, incremental revenue, and overall customer lifetime value."

"We're proud of the collaborative work that QDOBA, in partnership with the Paytronix Data Insights team, did to create a thoughtful program that keeps the customer front and center," Robbins added.