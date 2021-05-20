IHOP's flip'd concept restaurant finally gets an opening date

The International House of Pancakes is going fast-casual with an all new restaurant concept.

According to a Dine Brands press release issued on Thursday, customers will soon be able to get made-to-order meals at flip’d by IHOP.

The first flip’d location will debut in New York City this summer, according to the release. Additional locations are currently being "explored for later this year" in Lawrence, Kansas; Columbus, Ohio and Dublin, Ohio.

Concept artwork shared by Dine Brands Global, Inc. shows flip’d by IHOP will have a modern design that features the brand’s signature "Ocean Boat Blue" color. Moreover, some locations will have indoor and outdoor dining options if space permits.

The new restaurant will be piloted in three different areas, including metropolitan and suburban neighborhoods and "non-traditional venues."

Previous statements from the company had suggested IHOP would focus its flip’d concept in "large metropolitan cities," but with two years since its initial announcement, the brand is now casting a wider net.

"Since we originally announced flip’d in 2019, a lot has changed. We wanted to ensure that we were evolving the concept to meet our guests’ needs," said IHOP’s President Jay Johns, in a statement. "With flip’d, we can provide that on-the-go fast-casual experience, making now the perfect time to bring this concept into the world."

Johns added that flip’d by IHOP falls in line with the restaurant chain’s growing delivery and takeout business.

Before the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world, breakfast was an emerging daypart that inspired fast food brands to innovate and compete against morning menus. And flip’d by IHOP had fit in with the direction the market was going at the time.

Aside from breakfast items, flip’d will also serve lunch and dinner. The restaurant is getting "new menu features" as well, according to Dine Brands, which includes "reimagined" Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches, Burritos & Bowls, Steakburgers and Chicken Sandwiches.

IHOP classics will also be served along with grab-and-go salads, wraps, baked goods and beverages.

In the first quarter of 2021, IHOP made roughly $658.4 million in total sales from 1,720 restaurants, according to an earnings report published by Dine Brands Global, Inc.