Oprah Winfrey, Weight Watchers kick off 2020 wellness tour

Oprah Winfrey is kicking off her wellness tour with Weight Watchers just in time for the New Year, and she’s doing it with the help of her famous friends.

In a post shared on her Instagram Thursday, Oprah’s first stop on her nine-city tour will be Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Singer Lady Gaga will be joining the live event.

“Fort Lauderdale, I’m on my way to kick off the WW 2020 Vision Tour in your city! Let me know if you have any questions for @ladygaga and I might just get you an answer this Saturday,” Oprah captioned the brightly-lit video.

Tickets for the Jan. 4 event are still on sale, so attendees will be able “to make 2020 the year of renewal.”

According to the Weight Watchers website, Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour will include guided self-reflection sessions and action plans led by the motivational media mogul. Celebrity guests and inspirational speakers will join to share stories, tools and insights related to wellness.

Attendees will also get to watch Oprah interview an “influential trailblazer and changemaker who has inspired millions” on-stage in addition to local heroes who are committed to healthy living.

The tour won’t be filled with all work and no play. A pre-show dance party led by dance group DAYBREAKER is set to pump up the crowd while Emmy Award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough will lead a “movement experience” using her KINRGY method later in the day.

After Ft. Lauderdale, Oprah will make a weekend visit at the following cities: St. Paul, Minn.; Charlotte, N.C.; Atlanta; the New York City borough of Brooklyn; Dallas; San Francisco; Los Angeles and Denver.

Oprah’s celebrity guest lineup for the tour includes Tina Fey, Amy Schumer, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Lopez and Gayle King.

