Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Ian Holm, actor in 'Chariots of Fire' and 'Lord of the Rings,' dead at 88

He died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

LONDON — Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88.

Continue Reading Below

Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s related.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A star of stage and screen, Holm won a Tony Award for best featured actor as Lenny in Harold Pinter's play “The Homecoming” in 1967.

An established figure in the Royal Shakespeare Company, he won a Laurence Olivier Award for best actor for his performance in the title role of “King Lear” in 1998.

He won a British Academy Film Award and gained a supporting-actor Oscar nomination for portraying pioneering athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the hit 1982 film “Chariots of Fire."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He also appeared in “The Fifth Element," “Alien,’’ “The Sweet Hereafter,’’ “Time Bandits,’’ “The Emperor’s New Clothes’’ and “The Madness of King George.’’ More recently, he portrayed Bilbo Baggins in “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogies.

Holm was knighted in 1998 for his services to drama.

"His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye," Irwin said. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.’’

Holm was married four times and had five children.