Hyundai, Kia recall: Customers told to park vehicles outside over fire risk

Customers of recalled Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being told to park outside and away from other vehicles because their car could catch on fire, even when the engine is turned off, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The warning covers nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. For Kia, the notice includes certain Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 through 2016, and the 2016 through 2018 K900 sedan. For Hyundai, it includes certain 2016 through 2018 Santa Fe SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports, the 2019 Santa Fe XL and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have hit the companies for the past six years.

In this instance, both automakers believe that an "electrical component in the anti-lock brake system may experience an internal electrical short circuit" according to the NHTSA. If that occurs, it could increase the risks of a fire when the car is parked or being driven, the NHTSA added.

To date, the automakers are aware of 11 reported fires in the U.S., although no injuries have occurred.

Kia said there are warning signs that drivers could see or smell. The antilock brake warning light could come on, and they could smell something burning or melting, or see smoke coming from the engine compartment.

Meanwhile, Hyundai said that when it finds a safety defect "we act swiftly and efficiently to recall the vehicle and fix the problem at no cost to affected customers."

Both automakers are reaching out to affected customers by mail and instructing them to bring in their recalled vehicle to a Kia or Hyundai dealership for free repairs, according to the NHTSA.

Car owners can also go to www.nhtsa.gov and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their automobile is being recalled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.