How much money do HVAC technicians make?

Regardless of the season, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers are always in demand. And it’s a rewarding career that can typically be pursued with certification through a post-secondary, nondegree award program or institution, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In May 2019, the median pay for HVAC technicians was $48,730 per year when salaried or $23.43 per hour when on an hourly basis, data from the BLS shows.

Moreover, the job outlook for this industry is estimated to grow 13 percent by 2028, which is considered “much faster than average” by the government agency. If this estimate holds up, 46,300 HVAC technicians would be added to the workforce by 2028 for a total of around 414,200 people in this field.

Commercial and residential building construction is credited as the driving force for HVAC employment growth, according to the BLS. Job opportunities are also available in homes, schools, hospitals, office buildings and factories, which may need repaired or regularly maintained ventilation or indoor climates.

However, some components of heating and cooling systems may be located outdoors, the BLS noted. Flexibility is a part of the job as well with HVAC workers having to deal with cramped workspaces and irregular hours.

Prior work experience isn’t required, according to the BLS, however, some regions might require HVAC technicians to be licensed in order to work. But most employers reportedly prefer candidates who have completed post-secondary education or an apprenticeship due to the complex nature of the job.

