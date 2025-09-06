Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Entertainment
Published

Ex-Astronomer executive Kristin Cabot files for divorce after viral kiss cam incident with married boss

HR chief Kristin Cabot and CEO Andy Byron both resigned after the Coldplay concert video went viral online

close
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX) video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

Kristin Cabot, the married former Astronomer executive who was caught on a kiss cam cuddling with her boss during a July Coldplay concert, has filed for divorce from her husband, according to a report. 

Cabot filed the divorce petition in a New Hampshire court on August 13, less than a month after cellphone video taken of her date with her also-married boss went viral online, according to the Daily Mail

Cabot and former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were seen with their arms around each other on July 16 when the Megatron at the concert happened to zoom in on them. When they realized, the couple covered their faces and ducked out of view. 

Their strange behavior prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to quip: "Woah, look at these two. They’re either having an affair or they’re just very shy." 

PUBLIC SHAME IS HAVING A MOMENT AGAIN AND THE COLDPLAY KISS CAM SCANDAL EXPLAINS WHY

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot embrace at Coldplay concert

Kristin Cabot, the married former Astronomer executive who was caught on a kiss cam cuddling with her boss during a July Coldplay concert, has filed for divorce from her husband, according to a report.  (@calebu2/TMX / Fox News)

Fan video of the incident was uploaded to social media and internet sleuths quickly identified the pair. 

Byron resigned on July 19 and Cabot resigned as head of HR just a few days later. 

Julia Byron, who was married to Kristin Cabot’s husband, Andew Cabot, before her, told the Daily Mail this week that she started getting messages after the incident went viral. 

WOMAN WHO EXPOSED TECH CEO'S ALLEGED AFFAIR AT COLDPLAY CONCERT STANDS BY POSTING VIRAL VIDEO

"I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating," Julia told the outlet. 

Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour With Elyanna And Willow - Nashville, TN

Their strange behavior prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to quip: "Woah, look at these two. They’re either having an affair or they’re just very shy."  (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

She added, "He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money … He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice [has] happened to him." 

She said the first word everyone thought of when they heard about the kiss cam incident was "karma," referring to him. 

"It was like: what you give, you get. Personally I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything."

She said that this will be Andrew Cabot’s third divorce. 

Once they realized they were on the big screen, Cabot quickly turned around and covered her face, while Byron ducked out of the camera's view. Their surprising reaction prompted Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin to comment.

Once they realized they were on the big screen, Cabot quickly turned around and covered her face, while Byron ducked out of the camera's view.  (@calebu2 / TMX / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 "I wouldn’t say he’s husband material, but she doesn’t seem like wife material either," she added. 