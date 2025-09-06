Ex-Astronomer executive Kristin Cabot files for divorce after viral kiss cam incident with married boss

Kristin Cabot, the married former Astronomer executive who was caught on a kiss cam cuddling with her boss during a July Coldplay concert, has filed for divorce from her husband, according to a report.

Cabot filed the divorce petition in a New Hampshire court on August 13, less than a month after cellphone video taken of her date with her also-married boss went viral online, according to the Daily Mail.

Cabot and former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron were seen with their arms around each other on July 16 when the Megatron at the concert happened to zoom in on them. When they realized, the couple covered their faces and ducked out of view.

Their strange behavior prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to quip: "Woah, look at these two. They’re either having an affair or they’re just very shy."

PUBLIC SHAME IS HAVING A MOMENT AGAIN AND THE COLDPLAY KISS CAM SCANDAL EXPLAINS WHY

Fan video of the incident was uploaded to social media and internet sleuths quickly identified the pair.

Byron resigned on July 19 and Cabot resigned as head of HR just a few days later.

Julia Byron, who was married to Kristin Cabot’s husband, Andew Cabot, before her, told the Daily Mail this week that she started getting messages after the incident went viral.

WOMAN WHO EXPOSED TECH CEO'S ALLEGED AFFAIR AT COLDPLAY CONCERT STANDS BY POSTING VIRAL VIDEO

"I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating," Julia told the outlet.

She added, "He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money … He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice [has] happened to him."

She said the first word everyone thought of when they heard about the kiss cam incident was "karma," referring to him.

"It was like: what you give, you get. Personally I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything."

She said that this will be Andrew Cabot’s third divorce.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I wouldn’t say he’s husband material, but she doesn’t seem like wife material either," she added.