Hurricane relief efforts: Walmart US CEO says its parking lots are available for cell phone charging, laundry

Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said the retailer's parking lots are doubling as a space for storm victims to gain access to essential services.

Since Hurricane Helene, the 14th most powerful U.S. storm in recorded history, made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Florida's west coast late last month, Walmart opened up store and Sam's Club parking lots across Appalachia and the Southeast to serve as charging stations so residents can get a hot meal and water.

Many parking lots also allow storm victims to take showers and even do their laundry, Furner told Fox News' Bret Baier on "Special Report."

"Our parking lots have become a place of hope for a lot of people," Furner said as the state prepares for another brutal storm.

Walmart hasn't confirmed how many parking lots in Florida are currently being utilized for emergency services ahead of Hurricane Milton.

The company said it's currently working to prepare employees in the path of Milton, including offering evacuation assistance to associates in mandatory evacuation zones.

"We're also preparing our facilities for the storms and sending in additional emergency supplies and water," Walmart said, though they are waiting till the storm passes to set those up.

Milton, currently a Category 4 storm, is forecast to hit Florida's west coast on Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm is projected to bring with it flash flooding and maximum wind speeds of up to 155 mph.

"Ensure you are in your safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding," the NHC posted on X.

Aside from opening up its parking lots, Walmart said it has also "been working around the clock with local leaders and relief organizations to assess needs."

It is also delivering critical aid to nearly 100 impacted communities.