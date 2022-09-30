Hurricane Ian knocks out power to nearly 350,000 in South Carolina, North Carolina

Power outages caused by Hurricane Ian are now impacting hundreds of thousands of people in the Carolinas as the deadly storm made landfall a third time.

The hurricane hit near Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm.

More than 187,000 South Carolina customers are now without power, and another 161,000 customers are without power in North Carolina according to Poweroutage.us.

HURRICANE IAN: FOX NEWS' STEVE HARRIGAN CARRIES SURVIVOR TO SAFETY WHILE REPORTING FROM FLORIDA

Image 1 of 3

The storm is also impacting Virginia, where nearly 15,000 customers are experiencing outages.

More than 1.7 million customers remain without power in Florida, two days after Ian hit the state as a Category 4 hurricane causing untold destruction and at least 21 deaths.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm after it moved to the Atlantic Ocean following its path through Florida, but it accelerated in strength again before hitting South Carolina.

FOX Business' Timothy Nerozzi, FOX News' Adam Sabes and Reuters contributed to this report.