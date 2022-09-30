Expand / Collapse search
Energy

Hurricane Ian knocks out power to nearly 350,000 in South Carolina, North Carolina

Nearly 1.7 million customers remain without power in Florida

Power outages caused by Hurricane Ian are now impacting hundreds of thousands of people in the Carolinas as the deadly storm made landfall a third time.

The hurricane hit near Georgetown, South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. 

More than 187,000 South Carolina customers are now without power, and another 161,000 customers are without power in North Carolina according to Poweroutage.us.

A worker clears a tree from Meeting Street after it was brought down during Hurricane Ian Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. | Getty Images

The storm is also impacting Virginia, where nearly 15,000 customers are experiencing outages.

More than 1.7 million customers remain without power in Florida, two days after Ian hit the state as a Category 4 hurricane causing untold destruction and at least 21 deaths.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm after it moved to the Atlantic Ocean following its path through Florida, but it accelerated in strength again before hitting South Carolina.

