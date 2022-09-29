Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Ian does damage to Universal Studios Florida

The Jurassic Park River Adventure ride lost a huge chunk of siding

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., discusses the aftermath of Hurricane Ian as southwest Florida works to recover from the devastating blow of the Category 4 storm. video

Rep. Byron Donalds on Hurricane Ian aftermath: ‘All hands on deck’

Strong winds from Hurricane Ian damaged at least one ride at Universal Studios Florida Theme Park in Orlando, which was closed Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

A large portion of siding was stripped off the resort's Jurassic Park River Adventure ride during the hurricane, prompting jokes on social media about the prospect of "dinosaurs escaping."

A large piece of siding blew off the Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios in Orlando during Hurricane Ian. | Fox News

HURRICANE IAN CONTINUES TO WREAK HAVOC ON DISNEY WORLD

"Dinosaurs escaping during a hurricane is *literally* the plot of Jurassic Park," tweeted Philip Rossman-Reich, editor at Orlando Magic Daily.

Footage taken Thursday also showed Universal Orlando guests wading through knee-deep floodwaters at the resort.

Universal Orlando guests wade through a parking lot during Hurricane Ian Sept. 29, 2022. (Credit: Mom&Paparazzi for Fox News Digital) video

Universal Orlando guests flooded during Hurricane Ian

Officials are beginning to assess the heavy destruction left in the wake of the hurricane that has already left millions without power and an untold number of Florida residents trapped due to flooding. Rescue operations are already underway, and reports of confirmed deaths have started to roll in.

President Biden said Thursday Hurricane Ian could be "the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history.

"The numbers are still unclear, but we're hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life," the president told reporters, adding that more would be learned in coming hours and that the administration knows "many families are hurting."

FOX Business' Julia Musto and Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.