Hurricane Ian: These companies are donating to relief efforts

Major corporations are already pledging millions of dollars to help Florida recover after Hurricane Ian, which tied 2004's Hurricane Charley as the fourth-strongest storm to strike the Sunshine State.

Collectively, Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's have committed to donating up to $14 million to help organizations provide emergency shelter, food and other supplies to those affected by the storm, which has already killed a handful of people and knocked out power to over 2 million homes and businesses.

Lowe's

"While we know recovery will take many months, we're here to help these communities return to some form of normalcy as soon as possible," Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison said.

On top of donating $2 million to relief efforts, the home improvement retailer says more than 200 of its Emergency Response Team members are being deployed to stores in the hardest-hit areas to provide additional customer support and "give fellow associates a chance to focus on their families," the company said.

The company has also shipped more than 1,000 truckloads across the impacted region to ensure stores are well-equipped with emergency supplies.

Lowe's also plans on hosting bucket brigade events in the hardest hit areas in order to distribute free cleanup supplies to residents such as dust masks, goggles, bug spray, bottled water and mold remover.

Walmart

Up to $6 million from Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation will be used to for essential supplies and grants to organizations providing relief on the ground.

The company said it is also matching donations up to $2.5 million.

Additionally, Walmart says its store associates are working with state leaders and first responders to bring additional services to impacted communities and that it will "continue looking for ways to help our neighbors in Florida."

Target

Meanwhile, Target said its $5 million contribution will focus on providing food, water and other essentials to impacted residents as well as supporting organizations that assist with long-term rebuilding efforts across the region.

Target said the funds will be split among organizations including the American Red Cross and Team Rubicon.

Its stores across the region are also using its Target gift cards to help first responders and nonprofit organizations in purchasing supplies.

Home Depot

Aside from a one million dollar donation, The Home Depot Foundation says its volunteers will also distribute water, relief supplies, meals, provide shelter and remove debris in the impacted areas as soon as the storm clears.

