Hunter Biden faces Wednesday deposition in child support battle

Hunter Biden will be in Arkansas on Wednesday morning for his deposition in connection with the ongoing, very public child support battle with the mother of his child, a former stripper whom he met in Washington D.C., court papers show.

Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, must be at an office in Little Rock, Arkansas by 9 a.m. to answer questions under oath pertaining to his finances.

Biden’s attorney had previously said his client would not be available for a deposition until April, to which Judge Holly Meyer responded: “He needs to make himself available and unless his hair is on fire, he needs to be in Arkansas and he needs to be in a deposition,” the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

Meyer also questioned why Biden was so busy, considering the court was under the impression he was out of work.

“My question to you is, why could your client not be available until after April 1? All the information I have is that he’s unemployed,” she said during the call. Meyer ultimately ruled Biden must be present for a deposition on either March 11 or March 12, the outlet reported.

The 50-year-old met Lunden Roberts in 2016 at a strip club in Washington, D.C, Page Six reported. Their baby was reportedly born in August 2018, and DNA testing has confirmed Biden is the father.

He has agreed that Roberts should have primary custody of the toddler, and later conceded that he would pay child support once a month, and on the first of each month, different court papers released at the time show.

While a specific payment amount was withheld from the public document, the designated child support amount will likely change as the court is still awaiting information needed to determine how much child support should be paid to Roberts each month. His financial records are expected to include those related to his involvement in Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Meanwhile, Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, are expecting their first child together.

Throughout the court battle, Biden had largely evaded the topic of money and failed to provide Roberts and her attorney with financial documents that were being requested through discovery.

Meyer previously ordered Biden to hand over all outstanding financial records and information by March 1.

Court records filed by Biden’s attorney, Brent Langdon, on Feb. 25 indicate he "supplemented his discovery" information on Feb. 17.

But Roberts’ attorney notified the court on Friday afternoon that they still needed several details, and asked Meyer to hold Biden in contempt until he comes up with the paperwork, a March 6 filing shows.

“[T]he defendant has partially complied with providing requested documentation,” the document states. “However, again, the defendant has continued to flaunt the orders of this Court by failing to answer discovery, comply with court orders, and provide his information.”

The court papers show Biden has allegedly neglected to provide the court with the following information:

His residence address and previous addresses from the past five years.

His phone number.

His wife’s address.

His wife’s phone number.

The banks used by him and his businesses.

“Whether he receives mail or packages at an address in West Hollywood, California.”

“A list of all companies he currently owns or in which he has an ownership interest and the state in which those companies are incorporated.”

A list of all companies in which he has had an ownership interest in the past five years as well as the state in which those companies are incorporated.”

His “2017 personal tax return, 2018 personal tax returns, and all documents showing money he received in the past five years”

All sources of income from the past five years.

All employers from the past five years.

Tax records for companies he owns or those in which he has an ownership interest.

Copies of property deeds for those that he owns or in which he has an ownership interest.

“An executed copy of the requested financial records release.”

Meanwhile, in his spare time, Biden has honed in on his passion for art, The New York Times reported.

He converted the pool house of his $12,000-a-month Hollywood Hills rental into a makeshift studio and has turned to his art, which he told the outlet, is “literally keeping me sane.”

The Times reported Roberts’ attorney is hoping to determine if Biden is getting paid for his art.

