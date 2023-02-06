Expand / Collapse search
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks recalled over listeria concerns

Recalled products sold in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania

Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt and wraps sold in several East Coast states are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, according to federal health officials. 

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC initiated the recall for more than 400 products after environmental samples tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, according to the warning notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products were sold from Jan. 24, 2023 through Jan. 30, 2023 under dozens of different brand names in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia, the notice said. 

Some of the affected brands include Quick & Fresh, Bistro to Go, Fresh Creative Cuisine White, Westin Label and Orchard Bistro. 

Although the products were distributed to retail stores, they were also sold in vending machines and during travel with transportation providers, according to the recall notice. 

Listeria outbreak

This 2002 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Listeria monocytogenes bacterium, responsible for the food borne illness listeriosis. (Elizabeth White/CDC via AP / AP Newsroom)

Representatives for Fresh Ideation Food Group did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment. 

As of Friday, the company has not received any reports of illnesses connected to the recalled items. 

Healthy individuals may experience only short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, the organism can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, elderly individuals or those with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.  

