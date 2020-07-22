Best Buy money saving shopping tricks

There is a "Deals" tab at the top of Best Buy's website where customers can click to find the retailer's best discounts.

Continue Reading Below

Under the tab, the company divides up a customer's potential savings into five deal categories: Top Deals, Deal of the Day, Member Offers, Student Deals and Best Buy Outlet.

HERE ARE THE TOP HOME DEPOT SHOPPING HACKS

Although it's not listed under the tab, customers are also privy to the retailer's open-box products. Any of the products in this category have been returned under the company's Return & Exchange Promise but are seen as still fit to sell, according to the Best Buy website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBY BEST BUY 97.36 +7.08 +7.84%

The open-box products range in quality from "Excellent-Certified, Excellent, Satisfactory or Fair," according to Best Buy's website.

HOW TO SAVE MONEY ON AMAZON

That aside, the deals pages feature droves of products in all categories that are offering a range of discounts. Each product will usually show how much a customer is expected to save on the purchase whether it's saving $50 on an iPad mini or $100 on an Apple HomePod.

The "Top Deals of the Day" are bargains that can expire within 24-hours. The expiration for the deals can be found at the top of the page in small print.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Under the "Deal of the Day" tab, Best Buy will feature one main product at the top of the page alongside its discount and when the deal expires. Further down the page, the retailer will showcase what it calls "Bonus Deals of the Day." The company will also note if a product has been sold out.

Best buy members and students are also privy to deals in different categories. In order to receive the deals, customers need to sign up for a My Best Buy account online.

Once signed up, students will receive a set of deals that will appear on their Member Offers page.

Aside from that, the Best Buy Outlet also "provides everyday savings on high-quality, brand-name consumer electronics, appliances, computers and accessories," the retailer stated.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS