How to save money on Amazon

Amazon, which started as a online bookstore more than two decades ago, now sells many different things including clothes, accessories, electronics, e-books, household items and toys.

Since being founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, the online marketplace has surged in popularity. In recent years, the even company began to expand its reach into communities around the world with physical stores.

Its bold expansion included a multi-billion deal to buy Whole Foods in 2017, and in 2018, the online retailer opened its first Amazon Go concept to the public in Seattle.

By 2019, the e-commerce behemoth became the most valuable company, surpassing Apple and Google to reach the top spot, according to the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands of 2019.

The company had achieved a brand value of $315.5 billion, the report explained, indicating that droves of shoppers all over the world have turned to the platform when making purchases.

That said, with so many people turning to Amazon as their go-to spot, we decided to look into tricks on how to save money while shopping with Amazon.

Here are a few tricks FOX Business found:

Prime Wardrobe

Prime Wardrobe is the company's try before you buy service. Amazon will let shoppers chose up to eight items that they can try on for up to seven days. Shoppers will only be charged for what they decide to keep. The unwanted items can be shipped back with a prepaid label.

Prime Rewards Visa card

If shoppers sign up for the Prime Rewards Visa credit card, they will be given an Amazon gift card worth up to $70 upon approval. With the card, shoppers will receive 5 percent back online and at Whole Foods. They will also get 2 percent back while shopping at restaurants, gas stations and drug stores as well as one percent back with all other purchases, according to Amazon. However, you must be a Prime member to apply.

Amazon Prime for even less

Electronic benefit transfer and Medicaid cardholders get a discount on Amazon Prime, according to the company. After the 30-day free Amazon Prime trial, customers with a valid EBT or Medicaid card will receive access to all Prime benefits at just $5.99 per month for a maximum of four years. Customers are also free to cancel at any time. Prime memberships typically cost $12.99 a month or $120 for the year.

Free shipping for non- Prime members

Now, Amazon orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping. With free shipping, orders will be delivered between 5 to 8 days once all items become available. Orders used to have to hit at least $35 to qualify, according to Forbes, which reported the shift in 2017. However, prior to the $35 threshold, the requirement was around $49, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

