How much Tesla’s Model X costs

When you think of luxury cars, you may not think “large” at the same time. But Tesla’s seven-seater 2020 Model X can be described as both.

Continue Reading Below

The electric roadster is not only one of Tesla’s greenest and fastest, according to Car and Driver, but it’s also one of the most stylish. The huge interior cabin touts a windshield-and-glass-roof design than runs seamlessly from the base of the hood to above the front-seat passengers, offering a virtually uninterrupted view of the road ahead and sky above.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 667.99 -11.01 -1.62%

The car also features a large touchscreen "infotainment" system on the dashboard alongside controls for almost all the model’s special features and additional driving settings.

HOW MUCH DOES TESLA'S CYBERTRUCK COST

So how much will it cost to own one of these cars?

It starts at $86,190 and can cost up to $106,190, depending on the number of options. That’s much more expensive than the roughly $37,000 average price tag for new cars in the United States, and more than double the price of Tesla’s much-anticipated Cybertruck, rumored to debut in 2022.

THE TOP 4 MOST FUEL-EFFICIENT SUVS OF 2020

For that price, you’ll get solid fuel economy along with the other features. The Model X comes standard with two electric motors that let the car hit zero-to-60-mph in 4 seconds.

The 2020 Model X has a claimed range of 325 miles, according to Car and Driver.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

In its annual report, Tesla said it delivered 19,450 Model S and Model X vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2019. And in 2020, its stock is so far up more than 125 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS