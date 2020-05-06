"Fortnite," the internationally successful online video game developed by Epic Games, has gained almost a cult following. How much is the "Fortnite" franchise worth?

Initially released in 2017, by August of that year "Fortnite" had celebrated 1 million players. By 2019, now a global phenomenon, the video game brought in $1.8 billion in revenue and was the year's biggest earning game. Despite this figure being down from 2018's record-breaking $2.4 billion, it's still around $200 million more than the nearest competitor, Nexon’s "Dungeon Fighter Online."

Revenue may have been down last year, but the developer announced that "Fortnite" has over 350 million registered players, with players in April spending over 3.2 billion hours in gameplay.

2020 is expected to be one of the biggest years ever for premium games with $19.8 billion in revenue thanks to major releases in the first half of the year.

"Fortnite's" developer, Epic Games, is estimated to be worth between $15-$18 billion, while Epic Games' co-founder and CEO Tim Sweeney has a net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Sweeney entered Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking Of The Wealthiest Americans for the first time in 2019. Sweeney placed at the 150th spot with an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion

But how much is Epic Games' flagship product "Fortnite" worth? The "Fortnite" franchise is estimated to be worth $2 bіllіоn, and with a new season of "Fortnite" to be released soon, this figure is likely to increase.