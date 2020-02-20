'Fortnite' banks on new customer base

"Fortnite," one of the biggest games in the world, launched its Chapter 2, Season 2 on Thursday, exciting gamers worldwide.

While "Fortnite" players remain mostly male and under the age of 35, Gamer World News entertainment host Brian Hanford told FOX Business' Stuart Varney there's a growing number of female gamers.

"That is something that I think all of these games are taking into consideration when designing all these new patches and updates," Hanford said during "Varney & Co." "They want to really embrace every single person that plays within their community."

In a game that already has 250 million users, the idea behind expanding the market share even further is exciting.

"They want to hit that 300 million mark because they want not just to create revenue, but they want to create buzz," Hanford said. "They want to create an absolutely huge community that is all about 'Fortnite.'"

Overall spending on digital games increased 3 percent in 2019 to $109.4 billion, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cited figures from Nielsen’s SuperData Research Group.

"Fortnite," which is free to download and play on various platforms including consoles, PCs and mobile, brought in the most money of any title for the year, $1.8 billion, according to the report. That was down from $2.4 billion in 2018.

"Fortnite," which originally launched in 2017, is an online video game developed by Epic Games, which is a privately held company.

