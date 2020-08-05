Honda recalling 608,000 vehicles in US due to software, backup camera issues

Honda is recalling 608,000 vehicles in the United States to address four different issues pertaining to certain model years of the company's Odyssey, Passport and Pilot vehicles so the automaker can complete "one or more of four recall repairs, for free," the automaker announced Tuesday.

Owners of an affected vehicle are "encouraged" to bring the car to an authorized dealer for repairs once they receive a notification from the company, Honda said.

Honda will implement updates to the software that controls the speedometer display within the 2018-2020 Odyssey, 2019-2020 Passport and 2019-2021 Pilot vehicles in order to "prevent potential malfunctions, including temporary shutdown of the display."

If a speedometer does not display properly, a driver may unknowingly exceed the speed limit and increase the chance of getting into a crash, Honda said.

Honda will implement a software fix that has to do with the vehicle's backup camera display. The camera's image will be updated to "prevent potential malfunctions, including delayed display of the rearview and display failure under certain circumstances when the reverse gear is selected," Honda said. The model and years included in this recall are the 2019-2020 Odyssey, 2019-2020 Passport and 2019-2021 Honda Pilot.

A driver increases the risk of a crash if the rearview camera is delayed and or absent, the automaker said.

Also, the company's Odyssey will undergo additional modifications related to its rearview camera and sliding doors.

The 2019-2020 Odyssey models will have the rearview camera assemblies replaced to "resolve durability issues" the company says may distort the image or prevent display of the rearview camera when the reverse gear is selected.

The company will update the sliding door outer handle cables on its 2018-2020 Odyssey models.

"Water may enter the outer handles of the sliding doors and drip onto the cables connected to the door latch mechanisms," Honda said. "In freezing temperatures, ice may form on the cable, hindering proper cable movement and potentially preventing the door from latching."

The company warned that an unlatched door could open while the car is in motion.

To date, Honda has not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to the recalled cars.

Owners will be notified by mail starting in late September 2020. However, owners can also check online or call the company to see if their vehicle is included in the recall.

