Home Depot's viral Halloween skeleton quickly sells out before summer as social media users sound off

It's officially halfway to Halloween and some stores are offering decor way ahead of the spooky season.

Home Depot has restocked its viral 12-foot tall skeleton and other Halloween decorations, but a limited amount are available and many items are already sold out.

"We are happy to see the customers' reactions and enthusiasm for the Halfway to Halloween and #CodeOrange event…we are excited to lean into it and enjoy the fandom alongside them," Tyler Pelfrey, manager of brand communications for Home Depot, told Fox Business via email.

"Our Halfway to Halloween sale is for our most dedicated customers, the Halloween super fans. For them, building upon their Halloween collection isn’t a seasonal task, it is a year-round journey," he added.

Customers were given a heads-up about "#CodeOrange" on Home Depot's social media platforms, where many users shared thoughts about the early Halloween sale as it was announced six months ahead of the ghoulish holiday.

"It isn't even summer yet! Slow your roll!" one social media user commented.

"If we can have Christmas in July, a little Springoween won't hurt," another person wrote in response.

Skelly, the 12-foot tall skeleton, has made headlines since its launch four years ago.

"Finally I can purchase Skelly, waited 3 years for this," one user wrote.

"refresh page every minute after the clock strikes midnight. If I don’t snag a Skelly this year I will lose it," another commented.

Pelfrey said that he and his team knew that Skelly, Skelly's dog, as well as the Deadwood Inferno Skeleton and Frankenstein’s Monster would be hot items ahead of Halloween.

"Since his debut in 2020, Skelly and his friends have been growing in popularity, and we wanted to give our customers multiple opportunities to get their hands on these innovative items," Pelfrey added.

Due to the skeleton's rising popularity, Home Depot has launched more giant holiday decorations — including the 5-foot-tall, 7-foot-long skeleton dog.

After the home improvement store went live with the "Halfway to Halloween" event, customers were doing everything they could to get their hands on hot-ticket items, according to comments posted on Home Depot's Instagram account.

"I did it! I got the skeleton. I was half asleep when doing it since I was waking up every hour since 2am but I finally got the damn skeleton for my brother. Praise up! Lol," one social media user commented on Instagram.

"Been up all night refreshing my phone for Frank! Got him," another person wrote in reference to the 7-foot Frankenstein's Monster.

Several users were apparently not able to grab hold of the viral skeleton or other larger-than-life Halloween decor, and some even requested that Home Depot re-stock some items.

"The dog sold out in 2 mins!!! I’m bummed I was filling out my address and then all the sudden couldn’t complete bc it was gone," one disappointed user wrote.

"Dear @homedepot however many Skelly Dog’s you are planning on having for Halloween- triple it. Trust me," a user commented.

Other retailers such as Target and Lowe's have Halloween decorations currently for sale online. Vendors like Spirit Halloween, Amazon and halloweencostumes.com list similar items all year round.