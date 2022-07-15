Home Depot’s 12-foot $300 skeleton is back in stock for Halloween

It may still be summer — but Home Depot is ready for spooky season.

On Friday, the home improvement retailer brought back its popular 12-foot skeleton, along with other Halloween decor.

The $300 skeleton first went viral in 2020.

It sold out that year, Fox News Digital reported at the time.

The skeleton — which Home Depot has named Skelly — has animated LCD eyes.

It requires two adults to put it together in about an hour, according to the product page.

It is also suitable for decor either outdoors or indoors, as long as people's indoor ceilings are high enough.

Home Depot has limited purchases of the 12-foot skeleton to one per order, the product page says.

The giant skeleton isn’t the only huge offering from Home Depot this Halloween.

The retailer is also selling a 12-foot Animated Hovering Witch, a 9.6-foot Immortal Werewolf, an 8-foot Animated Smoldering Reaper — and a 12-foot Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton.

Home Depot’s Halloween decorations launched online at 6 a.m. EST on Friday.

However, within three hours, it appeared as though many of the items — such as the witch and the werewolf — were no longer available.

In one tweet, Home Depot wrote, "This witch is popular! Check back as we work to release more inventory online, but she’ll land in local stores this fall."

In another tweet, Home Depot confirmed that its Halloween decor is only available online for the time being.

The Halloween line will hit shelves in-store in late August to early September, the tweet said.

