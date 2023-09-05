Home Chef announces partnership with social media star, cookbook author Half Baked Harvest

Home Chef announced a new menu in collaboration with bestselling cookbook author Half Baked Harvest.

The popular meal kit company is partnering with Tieghan Gerard, the woman behind the Half Baked Harvest brand, on a limited-edition menu.

Gerard spoke with Fox News Digital ahead of the announcement to discuss the details of the launch — and what she’s the most excited for today.

"It’s been a really long time in the works and something we’ve been working on a really long time, so I’m excited it’s finally launching," she said.

The menu includes a variety of meals for customers to pick from — including her popular one-sheet hot honey mustard chicken and crispy chipotle beef tacos.

"You always wish that people could smell your recipes through the screen … so this is a really great way for people to be able to experience my recipes easily at home," she said.

The meal kit will include prepped meals with pre-cut and ready-to-cook ingredients — easily able to make in under 30 minutes.

"You really just kind of unpackage your ingredients, put things together and throw them in the oven or in a skillet, and you’re done," she said.

The Home Chef exclusive recipes can be ordered on the Home Chef website and are available through October 6 at noon central time.

The full list of recipe options includes:

Chipotle Salmon Tacos with pineapple jalapeño salsa

Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Pizza with melty fontina cheese and sweet honey

Creamy Whole Bean Lemon Orzo Soup with Parmesan and pesto

Crispy Chipotle Beef Tacos topped with jalapeño cilantro lime crema

One-Sheet Hot Honey Mustard Chicken with roasted brussels sprouts

Korean-Style Beef with toasted sesame rice

One-Sheet Pesto Chicken and lemon butter potatoes

When asked which recipe is her "go to," Gerard said you can’t go wrong with tacos.

"Tacos are honestly usually my go to — I think you can’t go wrong with a taco," she said.

Although desserts are not included in the meal kit, Gerard said she has many dessert options that she loves to routinely make.

"The baked apple cider donuts are super sweet — the essence of fall," she said.

Gerard also said her recipe for brown sugar maples cookies is a fan favorite.

Gerard gained her love for cooking at a young age; she came from a family of 10.

After starting the "Half Baked Harvest" blog in 2012, her following took off.

With over 5.3 million Instagram followers today, Gerard — known to most simply as Half Baked Harvest — is appreciated for creating sweet and savory recipes that millions love.

The chef is also a bestselling author of three cookbooks: "Half Baked Harvest Cookbook," released in 2017, "Half Baked Harvest Super Simple," released in 2019 — and most recently, "Half Baked Harvest Every Day," released in 2022.

Home Chef is also hosting a giveaway of Gerard's nine favorite fall things — Including kitchen utensils, a throw blanket, a fall candle, a Home Chef gift card and more.

The giveaway begins on September 13 via the Home Chef's Instagram account.