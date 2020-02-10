Jennifer Lopez promotes Walmart frozen meals

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took to social media over the weekend to showcase their company Tiller & Hatch Supply Co., a brand of frozen meals sold at Walmart.

The celebrity duo, in partnership with brand developer Launched.LA, started the company in the fall of 2019. It provides consumers an affordable and healthy food option that can now be found at Walmart locations nationwide.

“Family and dinner time with our kids is sacred,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “We believe every family should be able to share wholesome, healthy meals together that are easy to make."

Over the last few years, more companies have started selling meal kits that shoppers can order online and cook at home. An ever-expanding list of meal kit services, including Blue Apron and HelloFresh, send consumers premeasured ingredients to whip up a variety of recipes for around $8 to $10 per person.

Consumers can get up to a week's worth of these meals delivered courtesy of Home Chef, Freshly or a host of other local and national services, which have been seen as the modern version of a TV dinner.

However, experts say these subscription-based meal kit companies are facing numerous problems. For one, they appeal to a small population. NPD Group, a consulting firm, estimates that just 4 percent of U.S. consumers have tried them. It also costs a lot for companies to prepare, package and ship fresh ingredients, so meal prices are high.

However, Tiller & Hatch's frozen meals are geared toward affordability.

"Starting at less than $3 per serving, Tiller & Hatch meals can feed a family of four for less than $12," Tiller & Hatch said.

Tiller & Hatch's frozen meals, which include artisanal pastas, hearty stews and soups, contain no artificial flavors, colors or added MSG. They are also designed for an electric pressure cooker, which reduces preparation and cleanup, the company said.

The meals can be purchased in-store or consumers can also opt for the subscription delivery option online for a bundle of four, six or eight meals.

"Partnering with Alex and Jennifer was a natural fit; they both understand the importance of family time and are committed to making healthy and nutritious meals available to all families, which is the foundation of Tiller & Hatch," Launched.LA co-founder Sean Kane said in October, after the products launched.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit a "variety of shelters and charities working to fight hunger," the company said.

Walmart did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.