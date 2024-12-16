Holiday tree light controllers recalled for potential fire risk

Holiday decorations maker Mr. Christmas is recalling 44,600 wireless decorative tree light controllers for a potential fire risk.

The wireless receivers of the recalled holiday tree light controllers "can overheat, posing a fire hazard," according to a recall notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The receivers are one of two components that make up the affected decorative tree light controllers. The recalled model numbers, visible on the white receivers, include 39611, 39612 and 39630.

The "fast track" recall, announced late last week, comes after 10 known instances of receivers overheating without causing injuries, the CPSC said. In one incident, a fire occurred.

The CPSC’s fast track recall program "helps consumers by removing potentially hazardous products from the marketplace as quickly and efficiently as possible, and rewards businesses that act quickly," according to the agency’s website.

"We are focused on crafting and providing you with high-quality products," Mr. Christmas said in a Facebook post about the recall. "Consumer safety is our number one priority."

Sales of the affected two-part decorative tree light controllers occurred between July and November this year. They were available through Walmart, Target and Cracker Barrel online and at physical stores across the country.

The other component of the recalled light controllers varied in appearance depending on the retailer.

For the Walmart and Cracker Barrel iterations, they were "shaped like a green, red and white peppermint candy with a candy cane on/off lever," the CPSC notice said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Christmas light controllers at Target were "shaped like a square on/off switch box with green, red and white balls," according to the recall. They carried "Wondershop" branding.

"Consumers should immediately stop using this product and return it to their place of purchase to receive a full refund," Mr. Christmas said.

The recalled wireless decorative tree light controllers were priced between $25 and $40 at the retailers, according to the CPSC.

Target and Walmart both included recall information about the Mr. Christmas light controllers on their websites as of Monday morning.

Mr. Christmas has been producing "mechanical and musical" holiday decorations since the 1930s, according to its website.