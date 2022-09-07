UPS to hire 100K holiday workers ahead of busy delivery season

UPS is officially kicking off its holiday hiring.

The major package carrier announced Wednesday that it's looking to hire more than 100,000 employees as it braces for another frenetic season. That's similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020.

UPS said it's seeking full- and part-time seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, package handlers and driver helpers, and that it's trying to fill these positions quickly.

The company streamlined the digital process to get applicants hired in order to fill positions well before the holiday season kicks off. Holiday season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January.

Overall, the process only takes 25 minutes, down from 30 minutes a year ago, and 80% of seasonal positions don't require an interview, UPS said.

MICHAELS HIRING 15K HOLIDAY EMPLOYEES AHEAD OF BUSY RETAIL SEASON

Permanent positions will also be available in some areas for early applicants, according to UPS, which noted that nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions last year.

"UPS creates jobs that pay industry-leading wages and benefits, and rewards people who stay," UPS said.

In order to boost its staff, the company touted that it has "competitive wages" for multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

RETAIL SALES COOL IN JULY AS WHITE-HOT INFLATION WEIGHS ON SPENDING

If drivers become full-time employees, they can make an average of $95,000 per year with an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits, UPS said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 195.96 -0.09 -0.05%

UPS' announcement comes just a day after arts and crafts retailer Michaels announced its hiring plans for the season.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Michaels is seeking also 15,000 people to staff its craft stores for the gift-giving season.

The hiring plans come as online shopping has slowed after a pandemic-induced surge, but the figures are still well above pre-pandemic levels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.