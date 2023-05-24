Hogwarts acceptance letter from first ‘Harry Potter’ movie could be yours: Here's how

Major Harry Potter fans have a chance to own a small but significant piece of the iconic book and film series.

An acceptance letter to Hogwarts used in the first Harry Potter movie is going up for auction.

The prop was one of the hundreds that flew down the chimney in the first movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," also referred to as "Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone" in the United Kingdom, as SWNS has noted.

The scene from the movie focuses on Potter’s 11th birthday, when letters arrive to his home, inviting Potter to Hogwarts.

One of the iconic letters is expected to be sold for at least $10,000 in a Chiswick Auction.

Along with the letter, a real and unbroken wax Hogwarts seal on an unopened envelope is also included.

Chiswick Auctions specialist Valentina Borghi told SWNS that these types of items do not come on the market often — and she noted that this is a unique find.

"As a general rule, the props used in the eight films have tended to stay with the studios," she said.

The letter comes with an additional letter confirming the authenticity of the prop and a photocopy of the letter.

The letter was donated by a producer and partner of 1492 Pictures with the proceeds going to a charity.

In March 2023, Julien’s Auctions sold another acceptance letter from the same movie for a whopping $19,500, according to the company’s website.

This is not the only item of memorabilia from the iconic movie series that has hit the market.

In the same Julien’s Auctions auction, the largest collection of wands from the "Harry Potter" franchise was released — many selling for tens of thousands of dollars.

For more information on the how to get your hands on a famous Harry Potter letter, anyone can visit chiswickauctions.co.uk.