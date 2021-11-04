Le Creuset launches 'Harry Potter' cookware collection

While some "Harry Potter" fans might want to get their hands on a cast-iron cauldron, Le Creuset’s new cookware collection may be more within reach.

The enameled cast-iron cookware company has come up with a limited-edition Harry Potter x Le Creuset Collection that’ll be sold exclusively in Le Creuset and Williams Sonoma stores.

According to a press release, the 96-year-old French brand partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create colorful cookware essentials made from cast-iron, stone and textiles that are meant to coincide with J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World franchise.

Ten themed items make up the collection, including the Harry Potter Signature Round Dutch Oven, the Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven, the Lord Voldemort Rectangle Covered Casserole, the Deathly Hallows Spoon Rest, the Hogwarts Houses Dessert Plate Set, the Hedwig Pie Bird, the Magical Locations Mug Set, the Hogwarts Express Kettle, the Hogwarts Houses Potholder and the Spellcasting Spatula Set.

Fans should be prepared to shell out anywhere from $25 to $400 to get their hands on a single item from this collection.

"The experience of cooking and sharing a memorable meal with loved ones is pure magic," said Le Creuset Chairman Paul van Zuydam, in a statement.

"We are thrilled to team up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring that magic to life through an extraordinary collection that combines the adventurous culinary world with the fantastic imaginative Wizarding World," he continued. "Chefs and Harry Potter fans alike will now be able to express their inner creativity as they transform humble ingredients into spectacular dishes."

The Wizarding World franchise is one of the highest-grossing film franchises in North America. Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro reports that the eight "Harry Potter" films and two "Fantastic Beasts" spinoffs have made more than $2.7 billion combined from theatrical releases.

In 2016, TIME Magazine said the "Harry Potter" brand was worth an estimated $25 billion. It is not clear how much money is made from licensing and merchandise deals, but plenty of home goods manufacturers have partnered with the fantasy franchise.

Instant Pot, Pyrex and Pottery Barn are a few other cookware and home décor brands that are cashing in on "Harry Potter" fandom with themed pressure cookers, food storage containers and canisters.