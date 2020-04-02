Hobby Lobby closes after defying coronavirus-prompted orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Devout Christian-run retailer Hobby Lobby has come under fire in at least two states for defying new coronavirus-related orders that non-essential businesses be closed by keeping a number of their stores open.

Officials in Ohio and Colorado took action against the company shortly after a report revealed Hobby Lobby had re-opened some locations – and had provided store managers with a guide for what to do "if visited by an authority."

"In stores that are open, and there is an emergency order issued where that store is located, the [district manager] needs to guide store management in how to respond and communicate if they are visited by a local authority that asks why we are open," states the March 28 memo from Hobby Lobby's vice president of store operations Randy Betts.

A Hobby Lobby spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Ohio Attorney General David Yost announced in a tweet on Wednesday he had sent the retailer a cease-and-desist letter.

HOW TO FILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT

"Hobby Lobby properly closed its stores during Ohio's stay-home order. Now they're open again — what's changed?" he wrote. "Neither the order, nor the seriousness of the health threat, for sure."

The company's stores closed shortly thereafter, Yost said in a subsequent tweet.

CAN YOU APPLY FOR UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE ON CORONAVIRUS FURLOUGH?

As of noon Thursday, there were at least 217,263 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. At least 2,547cases and 65 deaths had been reported in Ohio, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

Meanwhile, in Colorado, there were at least 3,342 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 79 deaths.

On Wednesday, W. Eric Kahn, Senior Assistant Attorney General for Colorado sent a letter to Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green and other company executives ordering them to close all locations in the state.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS HOBBY LOBBY TO CLOSE SOME STORES DESPITE REPORTED PLANS TO STAY OPEN

"It has come to the attention of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) that Hobby Lobby has reopened its Colorado stores this week," the letter states. “As it applies to you, the public health order permits continued operation of only 'critical retail' ... For any avoidance of doubt, and as you have been previously notified, Hobby Lobby is not a 'critical business' and is not otherwise exempt."

On March 19, Green sent employees a letter saying that company leaders were working to "balance the needs to keep the Company strong and the needs of employees," according to the Daily Mail.

HELP WANTED DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: THESE COMPANIES ARE HIRING

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS