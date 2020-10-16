Untouched bar from Hitler's personal yacht expected to fetch $250G

The complete bar and five bar stools removed from Adolf Hitler's yacht 'Aviso Grille' has hit the auction block and is estimated to fetch upward of $250,000.

According to the auction house -- Alexander Historical Auctions -- the globe-shaped bar and stools have remained untouched for 70 years after being removed from the vessel when it was being scrapped.

Since then, the high-priced item has sat in a home and barn in rural Maryland overseen by the son of the original purchaser who installed the bar in his home's basement as a curiosity, the auction house said.

The bar and stools originally sat in the 377-foot yacht where Hitler would frequently entertain top-ranking officers of the Nazi administration and military. The ship also housed guests such as Benito Mussolini, Hermann Göring and Joseph Goebbels as well as Hitler himself, according to the auction house.

The entirety of the bar is 78 inches tall, 98 inches wide and 90 inches front to back. There is a small door further down on either side to access the bar.

"The bar, fittingly, resembles the 'world' which Hitler hoped to conquer." the auction house wrote.

The parts that were removed from the yacht include the aluminum bar surface with integral sink and Art Deco brass faucet. The brass trim at the front of the bar, and in the rear of the bar -- under the 'upper hemisphere', as well as the upper and lower 'hemispheres' themselves -- is still original as well.

The "cumbersome piece" can be viewed by appointment only in the Elkton, Maryland area, the auction house said.

It is sold "as is, where is" and must be removed by the buyer within 10 days of closing the transaction. However, it may also be relocated at the "buyer's risk and expense."

The starting bid sits around $75,000.

