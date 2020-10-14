Eddie Van Halen's guitar attachment design going up for auction

The late Eddie Van Halen was a musical inventor as well as a guitar legend.

Continue Reading Below

The late musician pioneered new guitar techniques and he even came up with a way to free up his hands on stage to shred even more than the instrument normally allows. Now, a patent that he submitted in the 1980s is going up for auction in the wake of his death at age 65.

According to TMZ, memorabilia collector Eric Kuck said that he previously obtained an original design that Eddie submitted to the U.S. patent office in 1985 that includes a mockup for his “musical instrument support” device that allowed him to rest a guitar on his body and play it like a keyboard with both his hands. Now, he’s planning to put it up for auction at his brother’s Tampa-area business, Carrollwood Fine Wine and Spirits.

The item contains the original detailed drawings as well as a certificate of authenticity. The drawings also include the late rocker’s signature to further prove they’re legitimate.

WHAT IS EDDIE VAN HALEN'S NET WORTH?

There’s no telling how much the item will go for, but given Eddie’s recent death, it's likely worth a lot more than the $800 Kuck told the outlet he paid for it 15 years ago. However, his motivation to sell is far from greed. He told TMZ that he’s hoping a member of Eddie Van Halen’s family will obtain the patent and said he is willing to work with the family on an agreement.

In addition, he notes that a portion of any money he makes from the patent will go to the American Cancer Society and the Free Rider Fellowship Church in Plant City, Florida.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Eddie Van Halen died in early October at age 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer. His son, Wolf, confirmed the news with a tweet eulogizing his dad.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote on Twitter.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on stage and off stage was a gift," Wolf continued. "My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

"I love you so much, Pop," he concluded.