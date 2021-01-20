Hiland Dairy recalls chocolate milk batch that might contain food-grade sanitizers

Hiland Dairy this week announced a recall of some of its chocolate milk over concerns the product has been contaminated with food-grade sanitizers.

In a recall announcement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, the company said that a batch of its half-pint, 1% low-fat chocolate milk, which was produced in Norman, Okla., may contain food-grade sanitizers, “which could cause illness if consumed,” per the recall notice.

The product was distributed to the following areas:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, metro area

Western Oklahoma

Dallas

San Antonio, Texas

Tyler, Texas

The affected product bears the Universal Product Code (UPC) 72060-00156-3 and the “best by” date of Jan. 27, 2021.

The recall also only affects the products with the plant code 4025, per the announcement.

“Hiland Dairy initially learned of a potential issue and then confirmed after internal quality-control testing at the Norman, Oklahoma facility,” according to the recall notice, which added that the company “promptly contacted” the FDA to initiate the recall.

Though only eight cases are affected, Hiland Dairy said it’s recalling all products with a best by date of Jan. 27 to “ensure 100% containment.”

Consumers with additional questions regarding the call back can contact the company here.