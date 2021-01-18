Chocolate recalled after plastic found in product

Attention, chocolate lovers: A company is recalling some of its chocolate products after a consumer found pieces of plastic in their treat.

In a recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC) said that it’s calling back certain chocolate products “after a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.”

“After initial investigations and out of an abundance of caution, LCC is voluntarily recalling all potential affected product currently on the market from July 2020 through January 2021,” the company said, though noted that no adverse health events related to the recall have been reported as this time.

The affected products include:

Hazelnut Five Star Bar

Fruit and Nut Five Star Bar

Almond Five Star Bar

Granola Five Star Bar

Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt and Almonds

Milk Chocolate Almond Bark

Chocolate of Vermont Green Mountain

“These products can be found within a variety of other gift packages, boxes and baskets. Please refer to the document at the end of this release for a detailed list of all affected products and associated Best By Dates,” according to the recall notice, which noted that the products were distributed across the country.

Those who are in possession of a recalled product are asked to “immediately dispose” of it.

For more information on the recall, click here.