Yogurt recalled over mold contamination concerns: FDA

Take notice, yogurt lovers: A specific flavor of Lavva’s yogurt is facing a call back over concerns it is contaminated with mold, according to a recall notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website this week.

EVR Foods, Inc., the parent company to Lavva, announced a voluntary recall of its 5.3-ounce Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt that’s set to expire on Feb. 21 over concerns the product is contaminated with mold, per the Monday notice.

“While this SKU and date code cleared strict quality assurance protocols, recent testing indicates a potential mold contamination,” the recall notice reads, noting that no other Lavva products are currently affected by the callback.

The yogurt, which was manufactured in Norwich, N.Y., was distributed to retailers across the nation.

In addition to checking the expiration date, consumers who are concerned they purchased an affected product can also identify it with lot No. 02212, which can be found on the bottom of the cup.

“Consumers are urged not to eat the product subject to the recall. Anyone who purchased the SKU may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” said officials.

Anyone with additional questions regarding the recall can contact Lavva at hello@lovvelavva.com or 833-885-2882 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.