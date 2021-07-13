Mac and cheese-flavored ice cream hits freezers this week

It’s comfort food — in a cone.

A limited-edition macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream hit freezers nationwide this week, Brooklyn-based ice cream maker Van Leeuwen and Kraft Heinz announced.

The cheesy frozen treat went on sale for $12 a pint on Wednesday, marking National Macaroni & Cheese Day, the companies said.

It will be available for purchase in Van Leeuwen’s stores across the country as well as online while supplies last.

The companies described the ice cream as a "cool, creamy scoop of ice cream that brings that comforting, nostalgic feeling from a warm bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese."

"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with," said Emily Violett, a senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

"As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they’d be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it’s also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese," Violett added.

Brothers Pete and Ben Van Leeuwen and Laura O’Neill founded Van Leeuwen in 2008, operating out of a yellow truck on the streets of New York City.

The idea was to use fair trade high-end ingredients, many of them organic, to make their own artisanal flavors that include Honeycomb, Marionberry Cheesecake, Vegan Earl Grey Tea and now, Kraft Mac & Cheese.

The company now has 23 "scoop shops" across New York City, Houston and Los Angeles and sells pints in grocery stores across the country.

