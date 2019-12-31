Hershey to kiss iconic Kissmobile goodbye

Hershey is kissing its iconic Kissmobiles goodbye as the new decade nears.

The fleet of oversized Hershey's candies on wheels will be retired Tuesday due to the age and condition of the vehicles, according to company spokesperson Jeff Beckman.

"It has become increasingly difficult to safely maintain the Kissmobiles due to their aging condition and the increasing difficulty sourcing suitable replacement parts for these custom vehicles," Beckam told FOX Business on Tuesday.

Since 1997, the custom-made vehicles resembling lifesize Hersey Kisses have brought joy to scores of chocolate lovers throughout the country.

The 12-foot-tall and 26-foot-long custom made vehicles have traveled over 30,000 miles each year and carry more than 230,000 Hershey’s Kisses, according to the Antique Auto Museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The mission of the cruisers was to "create an emotional connection with Hershey’s consumers and to raise donations and awareness of the Children’s Miracle Network," according to the museum.

But, Kisses on wheels aren't going away just yet. The iconic cruiser is making one final public appearance at the New Year’s Eve celebration in Hershey before becoming a permanent staple at the auto museum.

The original Hershey Kissmobile Cruiser will be on display at the entrance of the museum as part of its permanent collection.

The company is more than 100 years old and has over 80 brands worldwide including Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty, that drive over $7.8 billion in annual revenue, the company said.

