Time for a tall, cold (chocolate) one: This Yuengling beer's secret ingredient is Hershey

It may be the tastiest innovation since a former Hershey employee married peanut butter and chocolate to create Reese's cups: The iconic candymaker is teaming with Yuengling to brew Chocolate Porter.

“We saw a unique opportunity," said Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations and a sixth-generation brewer at .G. Yuengling & Son Inc. Even though the brewery and Hershey are both based in Pennsylvania and boast more than 100 years of history, this is their first-ever beer collaboration.

The companies spent a year developing the product, which adds the sweetness of Hershey's chocolate to the hints of caramel and dark roasted malt in Yuengling’s nearly 200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter.

Starting in mid-October, the Chocolate Porter will be available on draft only in bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Massachusetts, West Virginia, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., Delaware, Indiana, and Kentucky.

The limited release is expected to last through Febuary, according to the brewer.

“Bringing together over 300 years of craft and experience is quite rare in 2019; however, that’s exactly what we did, " said Ernie Savo, Hershey's senior director of global licensing and business development.

Yuengling, which marked its 190th year in business in 2019, is considered the oldest operating brewery in America. Just this year, it was named the top craft beer company in the United States by sales volume for the fifth straight year, according to data obtained from the Brewers Association, an industry trade group. Hershey, founded in the late 1800s, is the company behind the iconic milk chocolate bar as well as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, KitKat and Twizzlers. It posted $7.79 billion in sales last year.