Lottery

Here are the winning numbers in Saturday's $825M Powerball drawing

Nobody hit the jackpot on Wednesday however, there were five $1 million winners who matched five numbers

Saturday's Powerball jackpot has a grand prize of $825 million.

If a potential winner takes the cash option, its worth approximately $410.2 million.

It's the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the fifth-largest overall lottery prize in history.

The numbers drawn were:  19, 31, 40, 46, 57 with a Powerball number of 23 and the Powerplay multiplier of 3x.

HERE ARE WEDNESDAY'S WINNING NUMBERS IN THE $715.1M POWERBALL DRAWING

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo. ((Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The payout has reached this level after 36 drawings in row with no grand prize winner.

If the jackpot eludes players for a 37th time on Saturday, the top prize is estimated to reach an annuitized $1 billion for the following drawing on Mon., Oct. 31.

No one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing which was worth an estimated $715.1 million. 

The numbers drawn were: 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with the Powerball of 24. The Powerplay is 2x, according to Powerball.com

There were winners who matched five numbers worth $1 million in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

A Powerball lottery ticket sits in the machine at the 4 Sons Food Store and Chevron gas station which sold one of two winning Powerball lottery tickets in Fountain Hills, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2012. (Reuters/Joshua Lott / Reuters Photos)

ISLANDERS HIT JACKPOT WITH LOTTO APP JACKPOCKET

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot. 

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Player holding a Powerball ticket. (iStock)

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. 

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.