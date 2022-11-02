Expand / Collapse search
Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday's $1.2B Powerball drawing

Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be an estimated $596.7 million

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is worth $1.2 billion, the second biggest in the game's history.

The jackpot for a potential winner who takes the cash option, would be worth approximately $596.7 million.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Halloween night. 

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60  with the Powerball of 23. The Powerplay multiplier is: 2x

Powerball logo

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo. ((Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The payout has reached this level after 38 drawings in row with no grand prize winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Picking Powerball numbers

A customer fills out a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) / AP Newsroom)

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot. 

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

A person holding a Powerball ticket

Player holding a Powerball ticket. (iStock)

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. 

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.