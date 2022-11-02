Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday's $1.2B Powerball drawing

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is worth $1.2 billion, the second biggest in the game's history.

The jackpot for a potential winner who takes the cash option, would be worth approximately $596.7 million.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Halloween night.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the Powerball of 23. The Powerplay multiplier is: 2x

POWERBALL JACKPOT SOARS TO $1.2B, SECOND LARGEST IN GAME'S HISTORY

The payout has reached this level after 38 drawings in row with no grand prize winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

IOWA POWERBALL WINNER REVEALS WHAT YOU SHOULD DO RIGHT AFTER YOU WIN THE $1.2 BILLION JACKPOT

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.

The Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, with $1.586 billion shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.