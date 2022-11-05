Here are the numbers for Saturday's record $1.6B Powerball drawing

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday's drawing.

The cash value has risen to $782.4 million, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

The Powerball prize hasn't been won in more than three months.

The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 with the Powerball of 20. The Powerplay multiplier was 3x, according to Powerball.com.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion that was won in 2016.

The payout has reached this level after 40 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.