Here are Saturday's winning Powerball numbers

There were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

That means Saturday night's jackpot is worth an estimated $572 million.

The cash value is estimated at $308.9 million.

The numbers drawn were 2, 18, 23, 27, 47 Powerball: 15 Power Play: 4x

HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR WEDNESDAY'S POWERBALL DRAWING

Wednesday's numbers were 9, 17, 20, 38, 40 Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2x

Not only didn't anybody win the main jackpot on Wednesday night, but no ticket even matched five numbers, usually worth $1 million.

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California in November for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.