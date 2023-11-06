Expand / Collapse search
Kraft Heinz

Heinz rolling out pickled-flavored ketchup

Heinz Pickle Ketchup will begin showing up on U.S. store shelves in early 2024

The Kraft Heinz Co. announced Monday it will soon be releasing a pickle-flavored ketchup as its latest condiment creation, and says, "It's a big dill."

In a press release, the company pointed to a Datassential Report from last month indicating 73% of Americans reported that they enjoy the taste of pickles, and Heinz wants to capitalize on love for the flavor.

"Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years," Heinz director of innovation Katie Peterson said in a statement. 

"The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love HEINZ fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together," Peterson added.

Heinz Pickle Ketchup will begin showing up on store shelves in the U.S. in early 2024, and is already available at select locations in the U.K.