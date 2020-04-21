Expand / Collapse search
HBO Max to launch May 27, includes ‘Game of Thrones, ‘Big Little Lies'

It's set to compete with major players Netflix and Disney+

By Reuters
HBO Max hoping to create modern version of a TV bundle

HBO plans to bring in movies and TV shows from other media companies and offer them in addition to its existing content to create a new version of a cable bundle. Kaltbaum Capital Management president Gary Kaltbaum joins to discuss this business strategy.

AT&T’s WarnerMedia said on Tuesday it’s streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like “Love Life”, “Legendary” and new episodes of the popular “Looney Tunes Cartoons”.

The service is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States, the company said earlier.

HBO Max is set to compete with Walt Disney Disney+, which crossed here 50 million paid users globally earlier this month.

Rival Netflix is set to report its first-quarter earnings later on Tuesday after market close.

Popular sitcoms like “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory” will be available on launch, alongside HBO originals like “Westworld”, “Big Little Lies” and “Game of Thrones.”

