Hatch Baby recalls nearly 1M popular sound machines due to shock hazard with power adapter

Hatch Baby, a popular brand among new parents, has recalled nearly one million power adapters sold with its Rest 1st generation sound machines because some of the items posed a shock hazard.

The company said the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter for certain sound machines can come off when unplugging the item from an outlet, "leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers," according to the recall alert by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall impacts approximately 919,400 units sold in America and about 44,352 sold in Canada with model number CYAP05 050100U. The model number, 1.0A amps, "Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD" and "Made in China" will be printed in black near the adapter's prongs.

Affected power adapters have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into an outlet and were not sold separately.

The recall comes after the company received 19 reports about the faulty housing on the power adapters, including two reports from consumers who experienced minor electrical shock.

The sound machines were sold online at Hatch.co and on Amazon, as well as in stores at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy from January 2019 through September 2022.

The item retailed for $60 to $70 in the aforementioned stores during that time period and on Amazon for $60 to $200 from January 2019 to May 2024.

Hatch asks that those with the impacted power adapters stop using them immediately and contact the company for a free replacement.

Consumers will be required to cut the cord on the power adapter, take a photo of the cut cord while showing the model number and upload the picture on Hatch's website under the "adapter recall" page, along with their name and mailing address.

The CPSC also said Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.