Harvey Weinstein claims he 'pioneered' support for women in Hollywood

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein griped in a sit-down interview with Page Six that he "pioneered" support for women in the film industry, but his "work has been forgotten."

"I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago… I did it first! I pioneered it!" he told the New York Post's Rebecca Rosenberg in his first interview in over a year. "It all got eviscerated because of what happened. ... My work has been forgotten."

At the time of the interview, Weinstein, 67, was recovering from spine surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center to treat injuries sustained during a mid-August car crash.

He has reportedly been accused by more than 80 women of inappropriate sexual behavior. Twenty-three of his accusers, including Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette, spoke out in a statement released late Sunday, in which they wrote they "refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."

Weinstein was photographed earlier in December relying on a walker as he left a Manhattan courthouse, appearing weak and pained. Attorney Donna Rotunna told Page Six at the time: "We wanted him to use a walker last week, and Mr. Weinstein didn't want the press to think he was seeking sympathy."

But just days later, he was spotted at a Westchester County Target store without a walker, Page Six reported.

The film executive faces a Jan. 6 trial on rape and sexual assault charges. His bail was recently increased from $1 million to $5 million after he allegedly mishandling his electronic ankle monitor.

When asked about the allegations surrounding the ankle monitor, Weinstein told Page Six: "I think they wanted to embarrass me."

He and the board from his former film group, The Weinstein Company, reached a tentative $25 million settlement. At least 29 actresses and former Weinstein employees who had sued the movie mogul for accusations ranging from sexual misconduct to rape had agreed to the deal, one attorney told the Associated Press.

But that’s not what he wants to be remembered for.

"I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I've become," he said during the interview. He bragged about making Gwyneth Paltrow "the highest-paid female actress in an independent film," despite that she has since accused him of trying to give her a massage in 1994.

Weinstein was largely uninterested in discussing the criminal and civil cases against him threatened to walk away from the interview when he didn't want to answer a question, according to the report.

"I feel like a forgotten man," he said, later adding: "I made a success out of myself. I had no money, and I built quite an empire with Miramax and decided to give back. ... If you remember who I was then, you might want to question some of this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.