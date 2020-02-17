Harvey Weinstein rape case expected to end in acquittal, hung jury: Analyst

Just one day before a jury is set to begin deliberating in the rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, legal analyst Jesse Weber told FOX Business Monday morning he believes the disgraced movie mogul could get off scot-free.

Weber, who said he has been in the courtroom for nearly all of the 17-day trial, told "Mornings With Maria's" Dagen McDowell he expects the 12-person panel to take several days before making their decision – but even then, deliberations might result in a hung jury.

"I expect jury deliberations to continue probably into the end of the week, maybe into next," Weber said. "We might see an acquittal, we might see a hung jury. That's my expectation, given what I've seen from both sides. I've been there almost every day and me, on the outside, who has the benefit of more information and analysis, I'm even torn."

Weber, an attorney and host for the Law and Crime Network, also said he believes Weinstein's defense team has shown the case "is riddled with doubt."

"The prosecution presented a very strong case. There's a strength in numbers when you have six women testify," he said, later adding: "Did the prosecution's case prove beyond a reasonable doubt? I think this is a complicated case."

Weinstein, 67, is accused of raping budding actress Jessica Mann in 2013, and sexually assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. He has maintained all sex with the women was consensual.

His legal team, led by Donna Rotunno, tried to poke holes in the women's claims by calling to the stand former friends and witnesses.

Talita "Coco" Maia, the Brazilian actress who once lived with Mann, recalled how she had the "best orgasm" ever during sex with the embattled big-name producer, whom she described as her "spiritual soulmate."

Maia was subpoenaed to testify, and admitted that she and Mann were no longer friends following a rift in 2016.

Weber called the testimony from Maia and other witnesses who had been subpoenaed "highly effective."

"They didn't have an agenda. They were forced to be there by subpoena," he said. "So, when you have these witnesses, what gain do they have testifying against their former friends? And their testimony really hurt these accusers or, at the very least, raised questions about why these accusers were coming forward."

The jury also heard about emails in which the victim of the alleged rape wrote to Weinstein afterward to accept party invitations from him, give him new phone numbers and even express gratitude. One message read: "I feel so fabulous and beautiful, thank you for everything."

Meanwhile, prosecutors hoped to convince jurors of Weinstein’s guilt, in part, by calling six of the former filmmaker's accusers to the stand, including Mann, Haleyi and former "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra.

Some women testified that Weinstein ignored pleas of "no, no, no" as he assaulted them.

Another accuser recalled Weinstein sneering, "You'll never make it in this business, this is how this industry works," when she laughed off his advances.

In her closing argument, lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon argued Weinstein believed he was so powerful he could get away with denigrating aspiring actresses drawn into a world where he considered them "complete disposables."

"The universe is run by me and they don't get to complain when they get stepped on, spit on, demoralized and, yes, raped and abused by me — the king," Illuzzi-Orbon said, mimicking Weinstein.

If convicted, Weinstein faces life in prison.

