Harvey Weinstein rape accuser recalled sex in intimate detail: Ex-roommate

One of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers once told her then-roommate she had the “best orgasm” ever during sex with the embattled big-name producer, whom she described as her “spiritual soulmate,” the former flatmate testified, according to reports.

Jessica Mann volunteered the details to her former friend and roommate, Talita “Coco” Maia, the Brazilian actress said Monday as she testified at Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial, Page Six reported.

“Did [Mann] ever have a conversation with you regarding Harvey, about her interactions with him being the best orgasm she has ever had?’’ asked Weinstein’s lead attorney, Donna Rotunno on Monday, according to the outlet.

“She did volunteer that information at some point," Maia responded.

Mann accused the former producer of sexually assaulting her and raping her in 2013, and previously testified she told Weinstein “it was the best sex I ever had” as a way to escape him. During her testimony earlier during the trial, Mann told the court Weinstein's hygiene was "very bad" and she believed he was "deformed and intersex."

Maia recalled how she and Mann met Weinstein at a Hollywood party a few months before the alleged rape and that she believed Mann and Weinstein were in a relationship at some point and had stayed friends afterward.

Maia said she initially didn't know who Weinstein was, but once she found out he was a Hollywood bigshot, she teased him by saying “that’s why everybody is being so nice to you.”

She recalled how Mann then put her arm around Weinstein and said: “No. It’s because he’s so cute.”

Mann spoke highly of Weinstein, Maia testified, and, on multiple occasions, described him as her “spiritual soulmate."

The women had a falling out in 2016, Maia admitted.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex in 2006 on a different woman: film and TV production assistant Mimi Haley. He has repeatedly insisted any sex was consensual. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Later Monday, Mexican model Claudina Salinas repudiated claims made by a different accuser, Lauren Marie Young, who alleged Salinas did nothing while Weinstein sexually assaulted her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.

“Never happened,” Salinas responded.

Young testified that Salinas closed the door behind her and Weinstein as they went into the bathroom, where she alleges he stripped off his clothes, grabbed her breast and masturbated. Once it was over, Young said she found Salinas standing outside the bathroom and shot her an evil look before leaving as quickly as she could.

“If I had done that, I would remember that,” Salinas testified. “I would never close the door on anybody.”

After she testified, Salinas told The Associated Press Young’s claim against her was “a vicious attack on my reputation.”

“My name has been used in a disparaging way. Ms. Young’s testimony that I’ve heard in the media is fictitious and flat out untrue," Salinas said in a statement sent to the outlet. "Under no circumstances would I ever have anything to do with an assault on a human being.”

Weinstein’s defense is expected to wrap up on Tuesday, with many wondering if the mogul will ultimately take the stand.

His last chance to declare his testimony comes Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.