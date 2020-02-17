Harvey Weinstein found guilty of third-degree rape, criminal sex act

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sex act and third-degree rape in a New York trial Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence. The jurors made their decision on the fifth day of deliberation, which began last Tuesday.

Weinstein, 67, was charged with five counts stemming from the allegations of "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra and two other women.

Sciorra's account that he raped and sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s was the basis for two counts of predatory sexual assault, a charge that carried a maximum penalty of life in prison and the one for which the jury initially appeared to be deadlocked.

Aspiring actress Jessica Mann said he raped her in March 2013, and a former film and TV production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, said he forcibly performed oral sex on her in March 2006.

After nearly four days of deliberating, the jury notified the judge on Friday afternoon that members were unanimous on all counts except the two that could have put him behind bars for life.

At least 100 women have reportedly accused Weinstein of a variety of sexual misconduct.

HERE ARE SOME OF HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S ACCUSERS:

Image 1 of 10

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Shortly after the conviction was handed down, the judge remanded Weinstein into custody.

The former filmmaker could now end up on Rikers Island, one of the most notorious corrections complexes in the country, while he awaits sentencing.

Rikers is one of the world's biggest jails and is located in the East River between the Bronx and Queens, New York. It also houses a medical facility, which will likely be needed based on Weinstein's health conditions.

He could also end up in one of the Big Apple's multiple other Department of Correction facilities, such as the Manhattan Detention Complex, which connected to the courthouse where Weinstein stood trial.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision will make the final decision.

In a statement provided to reporters, Silence Breakers, the group of women who have accused Weinstein, thanked the courageous women for speaking out.

"While it is disappointing that today's outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator," the statement reads. "As we have said from our very first statement together as Silence Breakers: we refuse to be silenced and will continue to speak out until this unrepentant abuser is brought to justice."

In closing arguments, prosecutors portrayed Weinstein as a figure so powerful he was able to get away with denigrating aspiring actresses drawn into a world where he considered them "complete disposables."

HARVEY WEINSTEIN RAPE ACCUSER RECALLED SEX IN INTIMATE DETAIL: EX-ROOMMATE

“To the defendant, it has been said he was the master of his universe and the witnesses here were merely ants that he could step on without consequences,” lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told the court at the time, according to multiple reports. “The universe is run by me, and therefore, they don't get to complain when they are stepped on, spit on, demoralized and, yes, raped and abused by me — the king," she added, mimicking Weinstein.

WEINSTEIN TRIAL: PROSECUTION RESTS ON 6 WOMEN'S ACCOUNT

Meanwhile, Weinstein's lead attorney Donna Rotunno argued that prosecutors "failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt," according to Page Six.

"On behalf of Mr. Weinstein, we are imploring you to have the courage to tell them that by saying 'not guilty' on all counts," she said.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN DEFENSE WITNESS TANKS AFTER FACING HIS MESSAGES TO MOGUL

Rotunno said prosecutors fed the panel "a sinister tale" to detract from their lack of evidence to prove Weinstein's charges.

"Their story created a universe where adult women have no autonomy and responsibility," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "Women are not responsible for parties they attend, for choices they make to further their own career ... for sitting at their computers for sending emails to someone across the country."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Weinstein must also appear before a judge in California, where he was charged in January with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

The charges are connected to two separate instances that occurred over the course of as many days in 2013, according to a press release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

On Feb. 18 of that year, he is accused of forcing himself into an unidentified female victim's hotel room and raping her. The next day, he allegedly sexually assaulted a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room.

L.A. prosecutors are seeking $5 million bail, but his arraignment date has not been announced pending the conclusion of the New York trial.

FOX News' Marta Dhanis and The Associated Press and contributed to this report,