Harvey Weinstein convicted: Where does he go from here?

Harvey Weinstein has a new title: inmate with the New York City Department of Correction.

As of Monday, the convicted movie mogul has a "book & case number" with the DOC, which will soon assign him to a jail or facility within their system, department records show.

A jury found Weinstein, 67, guilty of criminal sex act and third-degree rape. He was acquitted of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, for which there were two counts, and first-degree rape. He avoided a potential life sentence, but still faces decades behind bars.

Shortly after the conviction was handed down, the judge remanded Weinstein into custody until his sentencing on March 11. Court officers led him out of the courtroom in handcuffs shortly after the verdict was read.

His lead defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, has already said they plan to appeal.

Until he has been assigned a jail to call home for possibly the next 16 days Weinstein, will be sitting inside a holding cell located within the Manhattan courthouse where the trial was held for many weeks, explained criminal defense attorney and former Manhattan prosecutor Jeremy Saland.

"He's probably sitting right now in a cell somewhere literally behind the courts and waiting for the end of the day, to be processed," at which point he'll be assigned to a facility, Saland explained.

Once someone is remanded, "No matter your finances – you could be the most affluent person or a person with no dollars at all in your pocket – you're not going anywhere unless you're in shackles."

Weinstein could now end up on Rikers Island, one of the most notorious corrections complexes in the country, while he awaits sentencing.

Rikers is one of the world's biggest jails and is located in the East River between the Bronx and Queens, New York. It also houses a medical facility, which will be needed based on Weinstein's health conditions.

He could also end up in one of the Big Apple's multiple other Department of Correction facilities, such as the Manhattan Detention Complex, which is connected to the courthouse where Weinstein stood trial.

"I think it would be wise that they ask for some sort of protective custody in addition to addressing any health concerns that Weinstein may have," Saland added. "Being that it’s a salacious and high profile case involving a man with means, and who was once a Hollywood icon, one would imagine that there are inmates ... that for lack of better terms would want a piece of him."

But the once-powerful Hollywood figure must also appear before a judge in California, where he was charged in January with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

The charges are connected to two separate instances that occurred over the course of as many days in 2013, according to a press release.

FOX News' Marta Dhanis and Maria Paronich contributed to this report.