Weinstein brother starts movie production company: Report

Harvey Weinstein’s brother is getting back into the movie business.

Continue Reading Below

Bob Weinstein, who co-founded Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company with his now-disgraced brother, has launched a boutique development and production company Watch This Entertainment, Deadline reported.

Watch This will produce two or three films each year, with a focus on family, comedy and thriller titles, according to the report. Pantea Ghaderi, the former executive vice president of publicity at Dimension Films, will run the company for Weinstein.

The company is already working on its first project, an animated family adventure movie called “Endangered,” based on the book of the same name by photographer Tim Flach, according to the report. Weinstein will produce the title with Tea Leoni, who will also voice one of the lead characters. The French animation collective Illogic will direct the film.

Weinstein told Deadline that he and Leoni have already been working on the project for several months.

“Tea and I have been close friends over the years and I knew she was interested in producing movies in addition to acting,” Weinstein told Deadline. “I had recently read ‘Endangered’ by Tim Flach and I thought Tea would fall in love with the imagery and concept as much as I did. We both wanted to do something new in making an animated film.”

The Weinstein brothers sold their stake in Miramax to Disney in 2005. After dozens of women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, Bob Weinstein got out of The Weinstein Company as it moved toward bankruptcy.

Harvey Weinstein won’t be involved in Watch This, according to the report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE